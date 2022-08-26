Technovision showcases Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 smartphones

07:41 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: Mobile store brand Technovision on Friday showcased the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 premium smartphones that were unveiled recently. Actress Varshini Sounderajan unveiled them at the Technovision Banjara Hills branch. Technovision Mobiles Director Sikandar, Samsung Regional Head-Telangana and AP Sumit Sangwan, Marketing Head Akhilesh Vidyabhanu and Zonal Head Sachin Jain were present at the showcasing of the new phones.

Galaxy Z Flip4 prices start at Rs 89,999. Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 for the 12GB 256GB variant. Customers can get up to Rs 8,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards. An upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 is also offered. Customers booking these phones will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31,999 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 for Rs 2,999, release said.