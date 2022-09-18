TEDxHyderabad holds its 7th edition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

TEDxHyderabad organised their 7th edition in the city with an inspiring lineup of speakers from various fields, here on Sunday.

Hyderabad: TEDxHyderabad organised their 7th edition in the city with an inspiring lineup of speakers from various fields, here on Sunday. More than 1,500 enthusiastic city dwellers were left inspired through diverse stories of kindness, humanity, innovation and mainly, a spirit of rising from adversity, presented by the speakers at the event.

The theme for this year was ‘Rising’, to represent the spirit of rising from difficulties, in line with what the world has been through during the pandemic, a press release said. “In our 7th edition, we wanted to focus on how the world rose from the pandemic like a Phoenix, as the legend goes. We picked 13 speakers who could speak on the concept of ‘Rising’ through personal experiences,” said Viiveck Verma, Curator and Licensee, TEDxHyderabad.

The speakers included Sabu Cyril, art director known for his work in Bahubali, RRR and Enthiran, R Sridhar, a left-arm spinner, Sqn. Ldr. Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.), an Indian Air Force veteran by training, a wheelchair cricketer by passion and a marathoner by choice, Shirin Merchant, expert canine behaviourist and trainer and Emmanuel Raju, Director of The Copenhagen Centre for Disaster Research (COPE).

The other speakers were Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, renowned cancer surgeon, Dr Vyshanvie Sainath, award-winning artist with expertise in Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kuchipudi and Contemporary dance, Nirali Bhatia, cyber psychology specialist, Ritesh Bhatia, cybercrime investigator, Abhay Deshpande, serial entrepreneur and visionary, Tinkesh Kaushik, athlete, swimmer, paracyclist and marathoner, Parvinder Singh, musician, dancer, activist and experimental instrument maker, and Jocelyn Craugh Zuckerman, award winning writer, editor and journalist.