Teenager arrested for cheating DSLR lenders in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenager who cheated suppliers of DSLR cameras after obtaining the gadgets on rent was arrested by the Tukaramgate police station on Saturday. The police recovered 10 cameras valued at Rs. 5.5 lakh from him.

The boy aged around 17 years is a native of Karimnagar and pursuing polytechnic diploma course from an institution in Secunderabad. In the last few months, he contacted around ten persons renting out DSLR cameras after collecting their numbers through OLX.

When they came to handover the gadget, the teenager furnished false identities and took the gadgets from them assuring to return it soon. He called them to public places to avoid leaving any clue of his place of residence.

“After the owners handed over the cameras, he switched off his mobile phone to avoid contact with them. A few weeks later he sold the gadgets at cheaper price and used the money for his personal expenses,” said ACP Gopalapuram, N Sudhir.

The boy had committed offences in Dundigal, Tukaramgate, Shamirpet, KPHB and Rajendranagar.

