Teenager commits suicide in Hyderabad

The deceased, K Deepak (18) is suspected to have been depressed over personal issues

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: A teenager committed suicide, allegedly by jumping into a well, at Dhobi Ghat in Saidabad here on Saturday evening. He is suspected to have been depressed over personal issues, police said. K Deepak (18), a resident of Chandraiah Huts in Saidabad, last called his father and informed that he was depressed.

According to the police, his anxious parents went searching for him and found his footwear at the well. The Fire department personnel and GHMC team retrieved the body in a rescue operation. The Saidabad police are investigating the case.

They suspect Deepak recently had a love marriage against the wishes of his parents, and was depressed. He was also suffering from health issues, they said.

