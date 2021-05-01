Teenagers arrested for stealing motorcycles in Hyderabad

According to the police, the suspects identified as Shaik Ilyas (19) and Byagari Narendar (19), last week stole a motorcycle parked in front of a hostel

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons, who were involved in motorcycles theft, were arrested by the KPHB police on Saturday. According to the police, the suspects identified as Shaik Ilyas (19) and Byagari Narendar (19), last week stole a motorcycle parked in front of a hostel. On a complaint, the police booked a case and identified and caught Shaik Ilyas and Narendar.

“On interrogation, they admitted to stealing five motorcycles in different police stations areas. They were committing the crime for easy money,” said S Laxmi Narayana, Inspector KPHB.

The police recovered the stolen vehicles at their instance. The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .