Teenager’s funeral held immediately after birthday celebration in Asifabad

08:16 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a peculiar turn of events, a funeral took place right after the birthday festivities of a teenager who tragically passed away of a cardiac arrest in Babapur village of Asifabad mandal.

Chunarkark Sachin (16) had been eagerly looking forward to celebrating his birthday on a grand scale when he suddenly complained of chest pain on Thursday. Despite being rushed to the hospital in Mancherial, he sadly succumbed to his condition.

According to reports, Sachin expressed discomfort in his chest while preparing for his birthday celebrations on Thursday night. Seeking medical advice, he consulted a doctor in Asifabad, who advised him to visit a hospital in Mancherial. Friends and family members revealed that Sachin had purchased a cake, balloons, crackers, and sweets earlier in the afternoon, only to pass away by the evening.

Considering Sachin’s prearranged plans to celebrate his birthday, his loved ones decided to hold the birthday festivities near his body at midnight, followed by the final rites. Sachin had recently achieved an impressive 7.7 GPA in the SSC exam results and was the youngest son of Gunavanth Rao and Lalitha.

