Telangana: 14 arrested for gambling in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 08:00 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In two separate incidents, 14 persons were arrested on the charges of gambling in the district.

In the first instance, eight persons were apprehended while they were playing in a den and Rs 43,000 cash were seized from them in Kaghaznagar town on Monday night.

The accused persons were Gajjela Srinivas, Pabbati Venkatesh, Kandi Damodar, Thaniparti Raghu, Mekarthi Kashaiah, Puli Srinivas, Srinivas and Kasam Madhukar, Kaghaznagar Inspector T Shankar and Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said.

Meanwhile, six persons identified as Lobade Bapu Rao, Masne Santosh, Masne Thukaram, Ade Anil, Bamne Raghava and Bande Chandrashekhar were taken into custody for indulging in gambling at Khamana village in Wankidi mandal on Tuesday. Police seized Rs 3,200 in cash from them.