Telangana: 15 girl students from govt degree colleges leave for study tour in UK

The girls hailing from underprivileged backgrounds got this opportunity as part operational alliance agreement between Telangana government and British Council

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 AM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: Fifteen girl students of government run degree colleges were given once in a life time opportunity to fly to United Kingdom and take part in the Scholarships for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT), a two-week study tour.

The girls hailing from underprivileged backgrounds got this opportunity as part operational alliance agreement between Telangana government and British Council. Five students from Government Degree Colleges, six from Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges and four from Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges who were selected for the tour on merit basis, left for the UK on Sunday.

As part of the tour, girl students will visit the University of Glasgow, Scotland, for a short-term course on skilling besides they will be visiting research facilities in the university. Students are being accompanied by two faculty members. The students thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal for the opportunity.