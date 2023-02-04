Telangana govt partners with British Council for student study programme at University of Glasgow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: British Council and Telangana government on Saturday announced a residential short-term certificate course in the UK for 15 meritorious students from the State, under the Scholarships for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) programme.

The initiative has been designed to provide exposure and skills to talented young students who have limited means to access or experience international education and inspire them towards world-class innovation and research.

Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate, Technical & Intermediate Education, Rahul Bojja, Secretary, SCD, Hyderabad, Donna Gall, Senior International Officer at University of Glasgow and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, were present at the launch of the programme.

As a part of this initiative, 15 undergraduate level students along with two faculty members from Telangana will be hosted by the University of Glasgow in March and April 2023 for a two-week short-term certified course on ‘How to be More Rational: Critical Thinking, Logic and Reasoning’.

The program will be funded by the GREAT campaign by the British Council and will cover the course fees, accommodation and other expenses for the students while in UK. The government is funding the travel and visa costs for all students and faculty. In a reciprocal arrangement, the Telangana government will reserve five masters scholarships for study in UK universities as part of their Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme in the state.