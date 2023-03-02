British Council announces women STEM scholarships for 2023-24

The British Council offers total of 26 scholarships and fellowships are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries, awarded on merit basis with no country-specific cap

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:26 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The British Council on Thursday announced the third cohort of British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM. A total of 26 scholarships and fellowships are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries, awarded on merit basis with no country-specific cap.

These are across six UK higher education institutions – Coventry University, University of Bath, University of Manchester, University of Southampton, Imperial College London and The University of Edinburgh.

Selected scholars from India will be able to obtain a master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship at a UK university. The scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, special support for mothers and English language support, a press release said.

As part of the programme, Indian women STEM scholars can apply for master’s courses and Early Academic Fellowships across 21 UK universities in courses like Computer Science, Data Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Engineering, Civil Engineering, Medicine, Public Health, Machine Learning, Robotics, Information Technology, Renewable Energy & Energy Management, it said.

The scholarship is also open to women with dependents to apply, with extra support. The deadline for application differs according to university but is between March and May 2023.

For more details, visit the website www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/in-uk/scholarship-women-stem.