Telangana: 155 kg ganja seized at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 08:24 PM

Kothagudem: Police have seized 155 kg ganja in a tractor trolley that was abandoned near Godavari bridge at Bhadrachalam in the district on Sunday.

The substance was found hidden in a special chamber made beneath the trolley. No arrests were made as the smugglers left the vehicle and fled the scene.