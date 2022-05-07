Telangana: 4,16,964 students out of 4,37,865 attend 2nd year IPE

Hyderabad: The second-year intermediate public examinations began across the State on Saturday with 4,16,964 students attending out of 4,37,865 candidates who registered for the exams.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) said three malpractice cases with one each in Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Hyderabad were booked during the examination.

Observers were sent to Mahabubnagar, Medak, Kamareddy and Yadadri Bhongir districts from the Board to the centres and exams were conducted peacefully without any untoward incidents, it said.

The exams were being conducted in 1,443 centres across the State. A total of 25,513 invigilators, 75 flying squads and 150 sitting squads were appointed to oversee the conduct of the exams which would conclude on May 24.

