Telangana: 4,793 women undergo screening under Arogya Mahila initiative on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: On the first Tuesday after the launch of Arogya Mahila initiative on International Women’s Day, a total of 4,793 women from across Telangana underwent screening for various ailments in government healthcare institutions.

Being organized exclusively for women in nearly 100 government hospitals across the State, the once a week Arogya Mahila initiative on Tuesday collected 2,723 samples from patients and sent for tests in the government laboratories attached to T-Diagnostics.

The State government has included eight packages of health services including diagnostics, screening of oral, breast and cervical cancers, micronutrient deficiencies, poly cystic ovarian syndrome, family planning, menstrual issues and infertility, menopause management, urinary tract infections (UTI) and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), sexually transmitted infections and weight management.

While 95 women underwent screening for cervical cancer, 140 women underwent oral cavity examination for oral cancers and 100 women underwent breast examination to diagnose breast cancer.

About 500 women underwent tests to identify micronutrient deficiencies while 400 women were screened for urinary tract infections (UTI) and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and another 200 women received consultation from gynecologists on menopause management.

Doctors also referred nearly 95 patients to higher centres while 186 were given counselling for thyroid, obesity and weight management and 69 women were tested for sexually transmitted infections.