‘Arogya Mahila’ in 1,200 hospitals in phased manner across Telangana: Harish Rao

Apart from the Arogya Mahila, Telangana government was also preparing to distribute interest-free loans to SHG women on March 8 as a Women's Day gift, said Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao addressing the Shelf Help Group (SHG) women in Sangareddy on Monday.

Sangareddy: As a gift on this year’s International Women’s Day, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has announced that the Telangana government will be launching the Arogya Mahila scheme to provide health services exclusively for women in 100 hospitals with an aim to make Telangana healthy and stronger.

Addressing the Self Help Group (SHG) women in Sangareddy on Monday during a programme, the Health Minister said that the hospitals will have women doctors, women nurses and other women staff on Tuesdays to attend to the women.

Since the women would suffer from various kinds of health issues, which they cannot even discuss them openly, Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to launch to make the Telangana women healthy. The Minister has said that the programme will make women more conscious about their health. He said that all the services, diagnostic services and medicine will be provided free of cost to the women on Tuesday.

Saying that the Health Department had selected five hospitals in Sangareddy district under Arogya Mahila Scheme, the Health Minister said that they will extend the scheme to 1,200 hospitals in a phased manner across the State. Since women would play a very key role in families, he said that the Telangana government has taken their health as a priority.

Apart from the Arogya Mahila, the Minister said that the government was also preparing to distribute interest-free loans to SHG women on March 8 as a Women’s Day gift. Rao has announced that the government will distribute Rs 750 crore interest-free loans on March 8 in the State besides distributing some more loans under Sree Sakthi Nidhi.

Elaborating on various schemes launched by the government for women, he said that the government has launched KCR Nutrition Kit and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme for women.

He has lashed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for increasing the domestic cylinder price making women’s life difficult.

