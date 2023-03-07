Arogya Mahila: TS health dept to offer 57 different types of healthcare services

Published Date - 08:44 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the State government is all set to launch ‘Arogya Mahila’, an initiative exclusively focused on providing comprehensive healthcare facilities to women of all age groups across Telangana, on Wednesday.

Envisaged by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, the concept will be initially launched in 100 government hospitals and gradually expanded to 1,200 healthcare facilities including Basthi Dawakhanas, PHCs and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

The health department will conduct exclusive health camps for women and offer 57 different types of healthcare services in government hospitals and this initiative for women will be formally launched by Health Minister, T Harish Rao at Urban Health Centre at Buttirajram Colony in Karimnagar.

For efficient implementation of the Arogya Mahila, the State government will also launch a mobile app to monitor the initiative. Through government diagnostic laboratories that are attached to T-Diagnostics, nearly 57 different tests will be made available to women, Harish Rao said.

Government tertiary or teaching hospitals will be referral centres where women from primary healthcare facilities will be referred for higher care. All the tertiary hospitals will be equipped with special help desks to guide women.

Harish Rao urged local public health officials and others to take necessary precautions while rolling out medical services for women.