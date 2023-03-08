Harish Rao launches Arogya Mahila, Telangana’s latest scheme for women

Arogya Mahila was simultaneously launched in 100 hospitals across Telangana on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Karimnagar: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday launched Arogya Mahila, the State’s latest initiative for women, at the Buttirajaram primary health centre here.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who introduced a number of schemes for the welfare of women, had designed two new gifts for women, Arogya Mahila and the KCR Nutrition kit scheme.

While Arogya Mahila was launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the nutrition kit programme would be launched after Ugadi festival.

According to a survey, 40 to 50 percent of women were suffering from different types of health problems. Though they suffer from health problems, a majority of the women would not approach doctors due to various reasons including poverty, or because of their busy schedules at home or because of reluctance to consult male doctors in hospitals.

In order to provide treatment to those women, the State government was launching Arogya Mahila, wherein eight types of services would be provided to women.

On every Tuesday, the identified clinics would be open exclusively for women. Moreover, only female staff including doctors, ANMs, lab technicians and others would be deputed to those clinics on that day.

Besides giving treatment, medicines would be given and tests would be done free of cost. If necessary, the women would be referred to district headquarters hospital for further treatment including operations and others.

Asking ASHA workers and ANMs to educate women about the clinics, the Minister appealed to the women to solve their health problems by utilizing Arogya Mahila clinic services.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Health Commissioner Sweta Mohanthi, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan and others were present.