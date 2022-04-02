Telangana: 52 officers in Excise department transferred

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:04 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Hyderabad: The State government has transferred 52 senior officials in the Prohibition and Excise department and posted them at different places across the State.

An Additional Commissioner, four Joint Commissioners, three Deputy Commissioners, 18 Assistant Commissioners and 26 Prohibition and Excise Superintendents were among the 52 officers who were transferred.

The officers, who were transferred, include Additional Commissioner N A Ajay Rao and Joint Commissioners P Madhav, Yaseen Qureshi, R Suresh and KAB Sastry.

Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the transfers would come into force with immediate effect and instructed the officials to join them immediately.