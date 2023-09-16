Telangana: 53,470 new voters enrolled names in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

By January 2023 Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) had been distributed to 9,28,941 voters in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: As many as 53,470 new voters have enrolled names in voters list in Kothagudem and work order was given to print EPICs, informed district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

By January 2023 Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) had been distributed to 9,28,941 voters in the district. Steps were being taken to enroll new voters based on the list of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak beneficiaries and those who completed SSC in 2020, she said.

There were 15, 331 youngsters under the age group 18-19 years and all of them were enrolled as voters. As many as 9, 522 persons with disabilities marked while 692 kondareddi voters who attained 18 years of age were enrolled as voters.

Khammam district Collector VP Gautham during a meeting with electoral rolls observer B Bala Mayadevi in Khammam on Saturday said steps were being taken to enroll the newly wedded couples as voters based on the data of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubharak beneficiaries.

There were 1,439 polling stations in Khammam district. Proposals were made for change of location of 64 polling stations, nomenclature change for 36 polling stations and to set up 16 new polling stations, he said.

The Collector informed that final electoral rolls would be published on October 4. The observer Mayadevi suggested ensuring that there would be no logical or demographic errors in the voters list.

