ITDA to implement 100-day action plan for SSC students

The action plan was aimed to help the students score better in SSC annual exams. A meeting was held with the teachers to discuss the 100-day plan. As per the direction of Tribal Welfare Department Commissioner the teachers were told to complete the syllabus by Jan 10.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:26 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

ITDA PO Prateek Jain at the launch of mobile career counselling lab at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer Prateek Jain informed that efforts were being to prepare a 100-day action plan for the educational development of the tribal students studying SSC in Ashram Schools.

The action plan was aimed to help the students score better in SSC annual exams. A meeting was held with the teachers to discuss the 100-day plan. As per the direction of Tribal Welfare Department Commissioner the teachers were told to complete the syllabus by Jan 10.

Special focus would be laid on mathematics, social science and related subjects while completing the syllabus. Especially in mathematics, formulas of calculations, diagrams and question papers must be prepared and taught to the students to ensure cent percent results.

A practice book and workbook would be prepared by teachers from other schools with 2000 questions papers. Action would be taken against concerned HMs and subject teachers if they failed to complete the syllabus by Jan 10. The action plan would be implemented from Jan 11 to March, the PO said.

Jain further informed that awareness programmes are being conducted for guiding tribal students about career and help them to make plans for a better future. A mobile career counselling lab has been launched for the purpose.

The vehicle was provided by an MNC, Verizon. Students studying from 9th class to degree would be made aware through power point presentations on the future guidelines from Sep 14 to 18 at hostels of Tribal Welfare Department Ashram Schools under ITDA.

Also Read CM KCR to switch on Palamuru’s new chapter