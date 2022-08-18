Telangana: 60 school desks donated to ZPHS-Inmulnerva

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Secunderabad Round Table 33 and SLC 17 wings of Round Table India and Ladies Circle India, donated 60 school desks worth Rs 2 lakh to ZPHS School, Inmulnerva.

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Round Table 33 and SLC 17 wings of Round Table India and Ladies Circle India, donated 60 school desks worth Rs 2 lakh to ZPHS School, Inmulnerva in Kothur Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, here on Thursday.

Secunderabad Round Table 33(SRT 33) a part of Round Table India, represented by its chairman Suman Venturi, SLC 17 of Ladies Circle India chairperson Mamta and its secretary Bhavana formally handed over the benches to the school headmaster Raghuram Reddy and to the school.

Suman said the desks make a very comfortable environment for children to study and Mamta added that they were always ready and willing to develop infrastructure in government schools.

Headmaster Raghuram Reddy thanked Secunderabad Roundtable 33 for coming forward to help the school. SRT 33 in the past constructed ground and first floor of the school at an investment of Rs 65 lakh, according to a press release.