Thursday, May 4, 2023
Round Table India creates facilities with Rs 26 lakh in govt school in Hyderabad

Two classrooms, one toilet block and a staff room and a head master room were constructed at the cost of Rs 26 lakhs

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:03 PM, Thu - 4 May 23
Hyderabad: Round Table India‘s local Table START (Secunderabad Twin Area Round Table)-148 and Local Circle of Ladies Circle of India STALC (Secunderabad Twin Area Ladies Circle)-151 inaugurated school facilities and infrastructure they together created at MPUPS Maktha Antharam Village in Bibinagar Mandal and located in the city outskirts.

Two classrooms, one toilet block and a staff room and a head master room were constructed at the cost of Rs 26 lakhs. These were created with financial support from Durga Prasad Dhanuka Charitable Trust, said the Round Table in a press note.

The infrastructure and facilities were inaugurated by Abhishek and Mayuri of Shri Durga Prasad Dhanuka Charitable Trust . Dr SV Raju, Headmaster, and the President of India Award Winner said, the school is spread over 2 acres of land and has 130 students.

He urged Round Table India to provide digital equipment for the benefit of the students.

START -148 Chairman Russels Zaheer said the Round Table India under its initiative Freedom Through Education with P&G Shiksha in the last 25 years has constructed over 7890 classrooms, and executed 3347 projects.

