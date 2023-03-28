Telangana: 600 specialty beds for mother and child care with a cost of Rs. 490 crore

State Health Minister T Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 200-bedded MCH centre at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:39 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: In a yet another significant step towards providing superspecialty health care services for mothers and infants, the Telangana government is developing 600 specialty beds in and around Hyderabad with a cost of nearly Rs. 490 crore.

As part of these efforts, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for construction of a state-of-the-art 200-bedded Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

“We want to make Telangana the number one State to have minimum maternal mortality rate in the country. At present, we are at third position and in the coming years, I am sure the developmental activities being taken-up now will transform Telangana to the best in India,” Harish Rao said.

A majority of maternal deaths in Telangana are happening even before they reach a super-specialty hospital. Addressing this gap, maternal health care services are being made part of multi-specialty teaching hospitals like Gandhi Hospital and NIMS.

In the coming year or so, three MCH health care facilities with an overall bed strength of 600 beds will come-up at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, NIMS and one stand-alone facility at Alwal.

On Tuesday, Harish Rao also inaugurated 100-bed free dialysis facility for chronic kidney patients at NIMS. Earlier at NIMS, there were 45 dialysis beds and now the capacity has been increased to 100 beds, which will provide dialysis care to at least 1500 kidney patients on a daily basis.