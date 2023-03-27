Bellampalli MLA Chinnaiah refutes allegations

Allegations were baseless and intended to tarnish his political image, said Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

File Photo

Mancherial: Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah refuted allegations leveled against him by organisers of a private dairy.

In a statement, Chinnaiah said the allegations were baseless and intended to tarnish his political image. He said he had neither told police to book cases against the organisers, nor sexually harassed the staffers of the dairy as alleged. He stated that the organisers were making the allegations to cover up their offences.

The MLA further said that the organisers duped gullible farmers under the guise of setting up a dairy by collecting 30 percent of the amount on the cost of a unit. He stated that they did not sanction cattle. He added that he would present more facts before the public soon.

A woman organiser of a dairy headquartered in Hyderabad alleged that Chinnaiah made the police register false cases against them and harassed them seeking sexual favors. She had released an audio message on social media platforms.

