Errabelli urges people to join their children in government schools

Telangana government has not only improved the facilities, but also introduced English medium and recruited quality teachers, said Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Kothur government school in Warangal district on Monday

Warangal: Stating that the State government was developing schools on par with corporate schools by allotting Rs 7,000 crore under ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ programme, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has urged the people to join their children in government schools.

“It is your responsibility to save your school. The government has not only improved the facilities, but also introduced English medium and recruited quality teachers,” he said.

He inaugurated both the primary school and high school renovated under the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme at Kothur village of Rayaparthy mandal in the district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the school compound had been developed with Rs 1.75 crore. “Several government schools in the State have got the facilities on par with the private corporate schools since the formation of the Telangana State,” he said. Referring to the ‘addiction’ of social media, the Minister has cautioned the parents against the use of social media by their children.

The school was painted, and a garden was developed besides providing computers, library, playground and toilets under the ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ programme. District Collector P Pravinya and other officials were present at the programme.