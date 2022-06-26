Telangana: 7.5 lakh cases settled in National Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: A total of 7.5 lakh cases including 8,175 pre-litigation cases of various categories were settled in all the districts as part of the National Lok Adalat organised by Telangana State Legal Services Authority on Sunday.

An amount of Rs 109.45 crore was awarded as compensation to the beneficiaries in the settled cases.

In pursuance of the directions issued by the National Legal Services Authority, the National Lok Adalat was organised throughout the State for settlement of pending cases of various categories and also pre-litigation cases.