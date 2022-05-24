Telangana: 99.04 per cent students take SSC second language exam

Published Date - 08:13 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations second language recorded 99.04 per cent attendance on Tuesday. Out of 5,08,143 regular students who registered for the exam, 5,03,253 attended.

Similarly, 26 private candidates appeared for the exam out of 44 registered. Four malpractice cases were booked in Nalgonda district. The examination was conducted peacefully across the State, the Directorate of Government Exams said on Tuesday.

