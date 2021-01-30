‘Telangana a role model in minority welfare’

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: National Commission for Minorities vice chairman Atif Rasheed appreciated the State government for its innovative and revolutionary schemes like Shaadi Mubarak which would be a role model for the rest of the country. He also gave a pat to the authorities for successfully running the minority residential schools.

At a review meeting on implementation of the Prime Minister’s new 15 point programme on minority welfare and various Central and State government schemes at BRKR Bhavan here on Friday, Atif Rasheed lauded various schemes taken up for the welfare of Christians such as graveyards, financial assistance schemes and Christmas gifts.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar gave an overview of the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on minority welfare and various schemes of the State government for the welfare of minorities. He also explained about the implementation of schemes like Shaadi Mubarak, Chief Minister’s overseas scholarship scheme, domestic scholarship schemes, and Telangana Minority Residential Schools among others.

Several senior IAS officers from different departments attended the meeting.

