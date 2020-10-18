Telangana achieved blue revolution: Koppula

Caste-based occupations, which were largely neglected in united Andhra Pradesh, have been developed on all fronts by giving top priority after formation of the State, he said, adding that fish consumption was healthy.

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Sunday said Telangana State has achieved blue revolution apart from taking giant strides in power and increasing green cover.

“This was possible only because of the visionary thinking of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” the Minister said while releasing six lakh fish seed into Nandimedaram reservoir in Dharmaram mandal.

Caste-based occupations, which were largely neglected in united Andhra Pradesh, have been developed on all fronts by giving top priority after formation of the State, he said, adding that fish consumption was healthy. “Production and consumption of fish has gone up significantly following the construction of irrigation projects after formation of the State,” he said.

The fishermen community was happy since they were getting regular employment. Besides supplying fish seed free of cost, autorickshaw trolleys and mopeds are also being provided on subsidy to the community to sell fish, he said, and pointed out that Children from underprivileged families were being provided quality education through establishment of residential schools.

