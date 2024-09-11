Telangana achieves milestone with four more medical colleges: Harish Rao

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao congratulated the people of Mulugu, Narsampet, Gadwal, and Narayanapet, which received the green light for medical colleges from the Central government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 08:09 PM

Senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: With the approval for four more medical colleges, former Health Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao said Telangana had achieved a major milestone in the healthcare development. He said under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership, Telangana had become the only State in India to have a medical college in every district, a vision that was realized with these new sanctions.

In a statement, Harish Rao congratulated the people of Mulugu, Narsampet, Gadwal, and Narayanapet, which received the green light for medical colleges from the Central government. He reminded that approvals were already given for colleges in Yadadri, Medak, Maheswaram and Quthbullapur, reflecting the BRS government’s commitment to enhancing medical education across the State.

The former Minister noted that despite initial setbacks due to the Congress government’s failure to provide necessary infrastructure and faculty, four out of the eight medical colleges sanctioned earlier this year had now received permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

“The Congress government, realising its mistake, had to appeal to the Centre, which finally resulted in the approval of these four colleges, adding 200 new MBBS seats for this academic year,” he said. He said the increased number of seats coupled with local reservations provided under the BRS regime, ensured enough seats for Telangana students in medical education.

Pointing out the rapid expansion of medical education in Telangana, Harish Rao pointed out that before the formation of Telangana, there were only 850 government medical seats. However, the number had soared to 4,090 now which is a fivefold increase in just nine years. He credited this to BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision in establishing 29 new government medical colleges, despite receiving no support from the BJP-led Centre.

Pointing out that Telangana was now producing over 10,000 doctors annually, with the State leading the nation with 22 MBBS seats per lakh population, Harish Rao also urged the State government to ensure that the newly established medical colleges were well-managed, with adequate infrastructure and faculty, to secure future NMC approvals.