Telangana: Acid attack over chicken dispute, ten injured in Vemulawada

Rajanna-Sircilla: Ten persons sustained burn injuries when they were attacked with acid by tattoo makers following a dispute over purchase of chicken in Thippapur of Vemulawada temple town on Thursday night.

According to police, a tattoo maker purchased a half kilogram chicken in Harish chicken center on Thursday night. After consuming chicken, the designer along with others visited the chicken center and entered into an argument with owner Harish for giving bad chicken.

Durgam Parashuramulu Goud, husband of former Thippapur sarpanch, and others, who were also present at the spot, intervened in the matter and tried to convince tattoo makers. As they revolted against them, Parashuramulu and others chased tattoo makers up to their temporary shelters.

After reaching their shelters, they attacked Parashuramulu and others with acid which is used to clean rings and other metals. While Parashuramulu and a few others sustained minor injuries, three sustained acid injuries in their eyes. All of them are undergoing treatment in Vemulawada hospital.

Police rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Tattoo makers, who visit Vemulawada temple during the period of Sri Ramanavami every year, stay in Thippapur village by setting up temporary shelters. Besides placing tattoo designs, they would also sell rings and other ornaments.

