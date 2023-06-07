Telangana: Action demanded against man for attempting to rape tribal woman in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Tribal rights organization Tudumdebba staged a dharna, demanding action against a man who allegedly tried to outrage the modesty of a tribal woman at Dabba village in Koutala mandal, on Wednesday.

Tudumdebba district president Kotnaka Vijay Kumar wanted the accused person to be hanged to death for attempting to rape the woman. He said the man abused certain tribals for catching him while he was committing the offence. He requested the police to register a case against the person and take stern action against him for involving in the act.

Meanwhile, Koutala police said that Abdul Rasheed of Dabba was booked under the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 and other sections of Indian Penal Code for the offence on Tuesday.

