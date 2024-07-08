Telangana: ADP India to construct trauma care center at Korlapahad toll plaza in Nalgonda

The facility is expected to provide critical emergency medical services and reduce accident fatalities on NH 65 which has 17 blackspots, leading to over 500 accidents and claiming over 120 lives in 2023-24.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy laid foundation stone for an ADP Trauma Care Centre on NH-65 in Nalgonda district

Hyderabad: ADP India has begun constructing a state-of-the-art trauma care center at the Korlapahad toll plaza in Nalgonda district, in association with the Telangana government. The trauma care center is expected to provide immediate treatment to accident victims, significantly reducing the time between injury and care. The foundation stone for the centre was laid in the presence of Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Nalgonda collector Narayana Reddy.

The facility will spread across 6500 square feet and aims to provide immediate medical assistance to accident victims, ensuring that critically injured individuals receive the urgent care they need. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway (NH 65), has 17 blackspots, leading to over 500 accidents, claiming over 120 lives in 2023-24. This area is a critical junction with high traffic flow, making it a vital point for emergency medical services.

The first hour after a traumatic injury, often called the ‘golden hour’, is the most crucial for survival. ADP’s Trauma Center is strategically located near the high-risk Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway is designed to provide life-saving care to critically injured patients. This rapid response can be crucial in saving lives and minimizing the severity of injuries.

The trauma care center, equipped with the latest equipment will cater to these severe trauma cases. Immediate medical intervention can significantly reduce the number of fatalities and improve the prognosis for accident victims.

Speaking at the ceremony, ADP Managing Director Vijay Vemulapalli said “the trauma care center underscores our dedication to enhancing public safety and providing immediate medical assistance to those in need. Minister Venkat Reddy thanked the ADP for its humanitarian contributions and hoped to inaugurate the facility soon.

