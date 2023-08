| Nalgonda One Killed Two Injured In Road Accident On Nh 65

Nalgonda: One killed, two injured in road accident on NH 65

The road accident took place when a private travel bus hit a motorcycle, on which three persons were traveling. One person died on the spot in the incident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:39 AM, Thu - 17 August 23

Representational Image.

Nalgonda: One person died and two others were injured in a road accident on National Highway 65 at Narketpally in the district on Thursday.

More details are awaited.