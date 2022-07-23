Telangana: After 24 years, Singur gates opened in July

Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Water is being released from Singur project on Saturday..

Sangareddy: For the first time in the history of the Singur Multipurpose Project, the project crest gates have been lifted in July month. According to JE Mahipal Reddy, the project gates were never lifted before September month. Speaking to Telangana Today, Mahipal Reddy said that river Manjeera’s catchment area usually receives rains only during September month. The earliest time the Singur gates lifted in the past were on September 7 in the year 2021.

Since the river was receiving poor inflows during the past two decades, the gates of the project were not lifted for 10 years. The Project gates were filled to the brim only 14 times out of 24 years since its construction was completed in 1998. Against its full storage capacity of 29.91TMCft, the project was having 28.70TMCft water on Saturday. The irrigation authorities lifted two crest gates at 11 am on Saturday to release the water downstream of the river course as it was receiving 38,953 cusecs of water from upstream.

On Saturday at 6 PM, the irrigation authorities lifted three crest gates number 9, 10, and 11 to let 34,890 cusecs of water flow downstream. It was receiving 27,204 cusecs of water from upstream on Saturday evening. Collector A Sharat, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, and irrigation officials have visited the project and put the people on alert.