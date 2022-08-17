Telangana AI Mission, Wells Fargo launch Academic Grand Challenge

Hyderabad: Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) together with financial services company Wells Fargo launched the ‘Academic Grand Challenge’ to foster innovation in the banking sector. T-AIM is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, powered by Nasscom.

In this challenge, student teams from India are expected to build solutions on two fronts. One involves building a futuristic, pure digital bank that integrates modern technologies to enable banking wherever and whenever. The other requires building a predictive analytics model to estimate financial markets performance during this year.

The winning team will receive prize money and merchandise worth Rs 5 lakh. Registration details on taim-gc.in/academic. Teams will be selected based on their approach note and last date to send that is September 16. Shortlisted teams will get eight weeks to present a Proof of Concept. The submissions will be judged based on approach, technique and result. The winner will be announced in November.

“It is encouraging to see the private industry encourage young talent through this initiative. Modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, have the ability to transform various sectors including banking,” said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“Students are one of our best sources of original ideas. We hope that the Academic Grand Challenge will give students an opportunity to innovate solutions,” said Arindam Banerrji, EVP and Managing Director, Wells Fargo India and Philippines.