Telangana: Alcoholic leaps to death from hospital building in Adilabad

Published: 5:05 pm

Adilabad: An alcoholic person admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) – Adilabad ended his life by jumping off the institution’s building here on Monday.

Adilabad II town police said that the deceased was identified as Ganganna (40), a native of Bheemsari village in Adilabad Rural mandal. Ganganna resorted to the drastic step as he was addicted to liquor.

His body was found by some patients of the hospital. He was admitted to the institution a few days back. None was attending him. He was alone. A case was registered and investigations were taken up.

