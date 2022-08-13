Telangana: Amit Shah to attend public meeting in Munugode on August 21

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in a public meeting organized in Munugode on August 21 in connection with ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ undertaken by the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who resigned as a legislator and from Congress recently, will join the BJP in the presence of Shah. More leaders from Congress and other parties are expected to join the BJP during the meeting.

Shah is likely to hold a crucial meeting with the senior BJP leaders from the State to chalk out an action plan for the victory of the party candidate during by-election to be held to Munugode Assembly constituency soon.

On Sunday, Sanjay’s yatra will start from Gundala in Alair Assembly constituency and conclude for the day at Bandakothapally after covering 15 kms.

Meanwhile, Sanjay appointed K Venkateswarlu Yadav as State vice-president along with three party leaders as State official spokespersons.

The names of spokespersons are former member of Telangana Public Service Commission Ch Vittal, Mahbubnagar district in-charge Katta Sudhakar and advocate Yerramreddy Rachana Reddy