Ponnam Prabhakar writes to Bandi Sanjay for funds

Prabhakar sought funds for opening a skill development centre, setting micro and small scale industries for the displaced under Mid-Manair and Gouravelly reservoirs among others

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 07:30 PM

BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Siddipet: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar sought union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s support to get funds for Telangana from the Centre.

In a statement on Tuesday, Prabhakar urged Sanjay Kumar to put all efforts to get funds to the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Prabhakar sought funds for opening a skill development centre, setting micro and small scale industries for the displaced under Mid-Manair and Gouravelly reservoirs, Rs 200 crore grants fund for Sathavahana University, regular operation of a train between Karimnagar and Tirupathi, doubling of railway lines between Karimnagar-Tirupathi and Karimnagar-Shirdi and Medical College for Husnabad town among other demands.