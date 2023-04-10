Telangana, AP show most improvement in energy efficiency index

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan and Telangana were the front-runners in the State Energy Efficiency Index 2021-22 report. The two Telugu speaking States- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh- showed the most improvement since the last index.

While Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Chandigarh were the top-performing States in their respective State groups. Assam, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Punjab were in the Achiever category (50-60 points).

Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh on Monday released the report of SEEI 2021-22. The index developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), in association with Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE), assesses the annual progress of States and UTs in energy efficiency implementation, for FY 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Speaking on the occasion, RK Singh said: “As we transition to a low-carbon economy, it is crucial to ensure sustainable development with Energy Transition that ensures no one is left behind. Periodic tracking of States’ energy efficiency progress and outcomes is essential to contribute effectively to the nation’s climate commitments.”

The SEE index assesses the States in four categories of aspirant with a score below 30 points, Contenders with a score between 30-50, Achievers with a score of 50-60 and the Frontrunners with above 60 points score.

The SEEI improves data collection, enables cross-State collaboration, and develops energy efficiency programme ideas. It helps States identify areas for improvement, learn from best practices, and adopt an economy-wide approach to energy efficiency implementation.