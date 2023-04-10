CM KCR says Telangana model inspired by Jyotirao Govindrao Phule

On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's 197th birth anniversary, Chief Minister remembered the social reformer’s services and sacrifices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the aspirations and actions of social scientist and philosopher Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, who dedicated his entire life in the fight against hegemonic values and for people live equally in all fields, were still an inspiration for present generations and was an inspiration for the State government.

On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule‘s 197th birth anniversary, the Chief Minister remembered the social reformer’s services and sacrifices for the country.

Jyotiba Phule had taken up activities almost 200 years ago for the upliftment of Dalit, tribal and backward communities against caste and gender discrimination.

The path of social equality followed by Jyotiba Phule paved the way to bring a radical change in traditional social values and systems in the Indian society of that time, he said, adding that Phule’s action plan encouraged women and Dalits and backward communities to fight for qualitative change.

Recalling that Dr. BR Ambedkar himself had declared Mahatma Phule as his guru, the Chief Minister said the Telangana government was implementing development and welfare programmes by according priority to fulfill the aspirations of great people like Jyotiba Phule.

The State government was working towards development of weaker sections by following the belief that development was an antidote to discrimination.

The Chief Minister said that with the development and welfare schemes implemented by the State government, Dalits, tribals, weaker sections and women in Telangana had achieved good results in socio- political, economic and cultural aspects and progressed towards social equality.

Most of the beneficiaries of programmes implemented by the State government were backward communities. The Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship, Skill Training for SCs, free electricity up to 101 Units for SCs and STs, Special Development Fund for Scheduled Tribes, TS Pride for Entrepreneurs, STs, dignity homes for Tribals and upgradation of thandas as Grama Panchayats were implemented exclusively for SC and ST development, he noted.

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Foreign Education Fund for the development of BCs, BC Gurukuls, Sheep distribution, fish farming in ponds for employment of Besta and Mudiraj community, self-esteem buildings for BCs, accident insurance for toddy tappers, weavers and fishermen, restoration of toddy shops, special welfare schemes for toddy tappers, assistance to weavers, free power to salons, modern laundry machines for washermen and construction of dhobi ghats were also being implemented for the welfare of the poor.

Reiterating that the ideals and aspirational goals of Mahatma Phule were an inspiration to the Telangana government, Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana had become a role model in the country and the government would pursue its action plan ensuring to unveil the concept of equality of all sections in all sectors in the country.