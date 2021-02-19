Telangana: Applications for short-term vocational courses invited

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: State Institute of Vocational Education, Commissionerate of Intermediate Education, has invited online applications from various institutions running short-term vocational courses in the State for grant of affiliation and extension of provisional affiliation including sanction of additional courses for the academic year 2020-21 (third spell).

Managements of all intermediate, degree, polytechnic colleges, NGOs and other institutions offering short-term vocational courses in the State can apply on the website http://www.sive.telangana.gov.in/ from March 1 to 15.

In a proceeding, Commissioner of Intermediate Education Syed Omer Jaleel said details of affiliation fee, inspection and application fee were available in the online application. He asked the managements seeking affiliation to make payment and upload prescribed documents online through the website. Fee would not be accepted in any other form, he said

Without prior sanction, the colleges/institutes should not open any new course, he said, adding that any deviation would be viewed seriously, and would make them liable for disaffiliation besides imposition of penalty.

Schedule issued

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate has issued an admission and examination schedule for short-term vocational courses third spell for the academic year 2020-2021.

Students wishing to register for short-term vocational courses can visit the website http://www.sive.telangana.gov.in/ and submit application online by selecting a course and affiliated institution beside pay fee of Rs.200 on or before March 15.

