Telangana: Asifabad’s Ginnedhar shivers at 6.8 degrees Celsius

As per a weather report issued by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded an average minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:03 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district continue to reel under freezing cold weather conditions on Friday.

As per a weather report issued by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded an average minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, while Ginnedhari village in Tiryani mandal had the lowest minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius in Telangana. Adilabad district’s average minimum temperature was gauged to be 10.5 degrees Celsius. Bela mandal witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Nirmal district registered the average minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius, while Pembi mandal had the lowest minimum temperature 8.6 degrees Celsius. Mancherial district saw the average minimum temperature 11 degrees Celsius and Vemanapalli mandal mandal recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees C, making life difficult for elderly and children.