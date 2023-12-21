Hyderabad records 10.7°C on Thursday; braces for colder days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:54 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The cold spell gripping Hyderabad persists as temperatures plummeted to a new low.

According to the latest report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the mercury plummeted to 10.7 degrees Celsius at the BHEL Factory in Ramachandrapuram mandal on Thursday.

Rajendranagar wasn’t far behind as it recorded 11.3 degrees Celsius, followed closely by West Maredpally at 11.9 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast paints a continued picture of dropping temperatures across the city for the next two days. Localities are anticipated to experience minimum temperatures dipping below the 15 degrees Celsius mark.