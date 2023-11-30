Telangana Assembly Elections: CM KCR votes in hometown

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exchanged greetings with a few individuals assembled at the polling station.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:54 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his wife Shobha exercised their franchise at Chinthamadaka village in Siddipet constituency on Thursday.

Chinthamadaka is the birthplace of the Chief Minister. Rao flew in on a helicopter from Hyderabad and cast his vote. He was driven in an escort vehicle from the helipad to the polling booth. The Chief Minister and his wife collected their voter slips from the local officials before entering the polling booth.

Voters, who were waiting in queue, greeted him while he was walking into the polling booth. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who is the BRS candidate from Siddipet, also accompanied Chandrashekhar Rao on the occasion.