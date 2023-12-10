Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assumes charge as Telangana R&B Minister

Notably, his brother, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, stood alongside him at this significant juncture.
Hyderabad: Telangana’s new Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, assumed office amidst warm greetings from officials of the R&B department at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.
Notably, his brother, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, stood alongside him at this significant juncture.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Venkat Reddy said that he would engage in discussions with Nitin Gadkari regarding the expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.
This initiative aims to substantially reduce travel time between these bustling cities, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving connectivity and infrastructure.
In the recent Telangana Assembly elections, Venkat Reddy secured victory from the Nalgonda Assembly seat, while Raj Gopal Reddy emerged victorious