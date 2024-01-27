| Brs Chief Kcr To Take Oath As Gajwel Mla On February 1

KCR suffered a hip fracture after slipping in the washroom at his Erravalli farmhouse in Medak

27 January 2024

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao will take the oath as Gajwel MLA on February 1 in the presence of Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in the Assembly.

Elections for the Telangana Assembly were held in November, and the results were declared on December 3. The majority of MLAs took the oath on December 9, presided over by pro-term Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi.

However, KCR couldn’t attend the oath-taking ceremony as he suffered a hip fracture after slipping in the washroom at his Erravalli farmhouse in Medak on December 8.

He was then admitted to Yashoda Hospital for treatment, where he also underwent surgery.

Now, KCR is recovering and will soon become active in Telangana politics. He achieved a hat-trick win in Gajwel in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.