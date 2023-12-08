Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud vows continued commitment to constituency development

Locals congratulated Prakash Goud by presenting floral bouquets and shawls, emphasised his constant availability to the public.
Hyderabad: Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, clinching his fourth consecutive victory in the recent Telangana Assembly elections, reiterated his unwavering dedication to the constituency’s progress.
Goud, expressing gratitude for the congratulations from party leaders and locals through floral bouquets and shawls, emphasised his constant availability to the public.
He affirmed his relentless efforts toward the area’s development, pledging to persist in his endeavors for the betterment of Rajendranagar.