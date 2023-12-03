live now

Telangana Assembly Elections: Vote counting underway

The counting of votes polled for the 119 assembly constituencies has begun at 8 am on Sunday. The votes locked in the EVMs will be taken up for counting by 9 am. The counting of votes is being carried out at 49 centers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:28 AM, Sun - 3 December 23

Telangana Assembly Election Results: Live Updates BRS candidate Kaleru Venkatesh wins in Amberpet Congress candidate Makkan Singh Raj Thakur wins in Ramagundam AIMIM candidate Mir Zulfeqar Ali wins in Charminar Congress candidate Koram Kanakaiah wins in Illandu BRS Secunderabad candidate Padma Rao Goud leads BJP candidate Sri Ramulu Yadav leads in Maheshwaram Shadnagar Congress candidate Shankaraiah leads Congress Devarakadra candidate Madhusudhan Reddy leads Andole Congress candidate Damodar Raja Narasimha leads Patancheru Congress candidate Kata Srinivas Goud leads First win confirmed for Congress at Ashwaraopet Mancherial Congress candidate Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao leads Madhira Congress candidate Bhatti Vikramarka leads Celebrations begin at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy's residence as Congress leads in over 60 seats Qutubullapur BRS candidate Vivekananda Goud leads after 8 rounds Huzurnagar Congress candidate Uttam Kumar Reddy leads after 8 rounds of counting Congress candidate Revanth Reddy leads in Kamareddy Leads at 11:00 am - BRS: 48, Congress: 58, BJP: 8, AIMIM: 4, Others: 1 Congress candidate Seethakka leads in Mulugu Congress candidate Konda Surekha leads in Warangal East Kalwakurthy Congress candidate leads after six rounds of counting Ch. Malla Reddy leads in Medchal Munugode Congress candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy leads Leads at 10:30 am - BRS: 39, Congress: 63, BJP: 6, AIMIM 6 Huzurabad BRS candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy leads Congress Manthani candidate Sridhar Babu leads KT Rama Rao leads in Sircilla at the end of third round counting Revanth Reddy continues lead in Kodangal Medak Congress candidate Mynampalli Rohith leads BRS candidate Pocharam Srinivas Reddy leads in Banswada Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao trails in Malkajgiri, BRS candidate Marri Rajashekhar Reddy leads BJP candidate Ramulu Yadav leads in Maheshwaram BRS candidate V Srinivas Goud leads in Mahabubnagar BJP candidate Venkata Ramana Reddy leads in Kamareddy Nampally Congress candidate Feroz Khan leads Danam Nagender leads in Khairatabad BRS candidates lead in Amberpet, Kukatpally and Ghoshamahal constituencies after end of third round 11 Congress candidates lead in 12 constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda Congress candidate Jupally Krishna Rao leads in Kollapur Leads at 10:00 am - BRS: 49, Congress: 62, BJP: 4, AIMIM 3 Puvvada Ajay Kumar of BRS leads in Khammama at the end of third round 2 Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Indrakaran Reddy trail BRS candidates lead in Jogulamba Gadwal BRS candidate Jagadeeshwar Reddy leads in Suryapet BJP candidate leads in Yakuthpura Revanth Reddy leads in Kamareddy after end of third round counting Congress candidate Podem Veeraiah leads in Bhadrachalam BRS candidate Mahipal Reddy leads in Patancheru BRS candidate Lasya Nanditha leads in Secunderabad Cant KT Rama Rao leads in Sircilla BRS candidate Niranjan Reddy leads in Wanaparthy Kotha Prabhakar Reddy leads in Dubbak BRS candidate Vemula Prashanth Reddy leads in Balkonda BRS candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy leads in Huzurabad BRS candidate Gangula Kamalaklar leads in Karimnagar Leads at 9:30 am - BRS: 39, Congress: 65, BJP: 6, MIM 4 Jangaon BRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy leads in first round BRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav leads in Sanath Nagar BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay leads in Karimnagar BRS candidate Maganti Gopinath leads in Jubilee Hills constituency TPCC chief Revanth Reddy leads in both Kamareddy and Kodangal Congress candidate Thummala Nagreshwar Rao gains slight lead in Khammam BJP candidate leads in Charminar Congress candidate Ramdas leads in Wyra BRS candidate Arikepudi Gandhi leads in Serilingampally in first round BRS candidates Danam Nagender and Mutha Gopal lead in Khairatabad and Musheerabad respectively Raja Singh leads in Ghoshamahal in first round Harish Rao shows complete dominance in Siddipet in first round KCR leads in Gajwel in first round of counting Revanth Reddy leads in Kamareddy in first round counting Nalgonda Congress candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy leads BRS candidate K Bhupal Reddy with 3,190 votes Congress candidates lead in Ashwaraopet, Nalgonda, Wyra and Miryalaguda in first round of counting

