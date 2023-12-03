Telangana Assembly Elections: Vote counting underway
The counting of votes polled for the 119 assembly constituencies has begun at 8 am on Sunday. The votes locked in the EVMs will be taken up for counting by 9 am. The counting of votes is being carried out at 49 centers.
Updated On - 10:28 AM, Sun - 3 December 23
03 Dec 2023 08:52 AM (IST)
Telangana Assembly Election Results: Live Updates
- BRS candidate Kaleru Venkatesh wins in Amberpet
- Congress candidate Makkan Singh Raj Thakur wins in Ramagundam
- AIMIM candidate Mir Zulfeqar Ali wins in Charminar
- Congress candidate Koram Kanakaiah wins in Illandu
- BRS Secunderabad candidate Padma Rao Goud leads
- BJP candidate Sri Ramulu Yadav leads in Maheshwaram
- Shadnagar Congress candidate Shankaraiah leads
- Congress Devarakadra candidate Madhusudhan Reddy leads
- Andole Congress candidate Damodar Raja Narasimha leads
- Patancheru Congress candidate Kata Srinivas Goud leads
- First win confirmed for Congress at Ashwaraopet
- Mancherial Congress candidate Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao leads
- Madhira Congress candidate Bhatti Vikramarka leads
- Celebrations begin at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy's residence as Congress leads in over 60 seats
- Qutubullapur BRS candidate Vivekananda Goud leads after 8 rounds
- Huzurnagar Congress candidate Uttam Kumar Reddy leads after 8 rounds of counting
- Congress candidate Revanth Reddy leads in Kamareddy
- Leads at 11:00 am - BRS: 48, Congress: 58, BJP: 8, AIMIM: 4, Others: 1
- Congress candidate Seethakka leads in Mulugu
- Congress candidate Konda Surekha leads in Warangal East
- Kalwakurthy Congress candidate leads after six rounds of counting
- Ch. Malla Reddy leads in Medchal
- Munugode Congress candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy leads
- Leads at 10:30 am - BRS: 39, Congress: 63, BJP: 6, AIMIM 6
- Huzurabad BRS candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy leads
- Congress Manthani candidate Sridhar Babu leads
- KT Rama Rao leads in Sircilla at the end of third round counting
- Revanth Reddy continues lead in Kodangal
- Medak Congress candidate Mynampalli Rohith leads
- BRS candidate Pocharam Srinivas Reddy leads in Banswada
- Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao trails in Malkajgiri, BRS candidate Marri Rajashekhar Reddy leads
- BJP candidate Ramulu Yadav leads in Maheshwaram
- BRS candidate V Srinivas Goud leads in Mahabubnagar
- BJP candidate Venkata Ramana Reddy leads in Kamareddy
- Nampally Congress candidate Feroz Khan leads
- Danam Nagender leads in Khairatabad
- BRS candidates lead in Amberpet, Kukatpally and Ghoshamahal constituencies after end of third round
- 11 Congress candidates lead in 12 constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda
- Congress candidate Jupally Krishna Rao leads in Kollapur
- Leads at 10:00 am - BRS: 49, Congress: 62, BJP: 4, AIMIM 3
- Puvvada Ajay Kumar of BRS leads in Khammama at the end of third round
- 2 Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Indrakaran Reddy trail
- BRS candidates lead in Jogulamba Gadwal
- BRS candidate Jagadeeshwar Reddy leads in Suryapet
- BJP candidate leads in Yakuthpura
- Revanth Reddy leads in Kamareddy after end of third round counting
- Congress candidate Podem Veeraiah leads in Bhadrachalam
- BRS candidate Mahipal Reddy leads in Patancheru
- BRS candidate Lasya Nanditha leads in Secunderabad Cant
- KT Rama Rao leads in Sircilla
- BRS candidate Niranjan Reddy leads in Wanaparthy
- Kotha Prabhakar Reddy leads in Dubbak
- BRS candidate Vemula Prashanth Reddy leads in Balkonda
- BRS candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy leads in Huzurabad
- BRS candidate Gangula Kamalaklar leads in Karimnagar
- Leads at 9:30 am - BRS: 39, Congress: 65, BJP: 6, MIM 4
- Jangaon BRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy leads in first round
- BRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav leads in Sanath Nagar
- BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay leads in Karimnagar
- BRS candidate Maganti Gopinath leads in Jubilee Hills constituency
- TPCC chief Revanth Reddy leads in both Kamareddy and Kodangal
- Congress candidate Thummala Nagreshwar Rao gains slight lead in Khammam
- BJP candidate leads in Charminar
- Congress candidate Ramdas leads in Wyra
- BRS candidate Arikepudi Gandhi leads in Serilingampally in first round
- BRS candidates Danam Nagender and Mutha Gopal lead in Khairatabad and Musheerabad respectively
- Raja Singh leads in Ghoshamahal in first round
- Harish Rao shows complete dominance in Siddipet in first round
- KCR leads in Gajwel in first round of counting
- Revanth Reddy leads in Kamareddy in first round counting
- Nalgonda Congress candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy leads BRS candidate K Bhupal Reddy with 3,190 votes
- Congress candidates lead in Ashwaraopet, Nalgonda, Wyra and Miryalaguda in first round of counting