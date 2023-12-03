Sunday, Dec 3, 2023
Breaking
Assembly polls: Counting of votes underway in 4 states Telangana Assembly Elections: Vote counting underway All arrangements in place across Telangana for vote counting All set for counting in Telangana: BRS confident, Congress cautious, BJP silent
x
Home | Hyderabad | Telangana Assembly Elections Vote Counting Begins
live now

Telangana Assembly Elections: Vote counting underway

The counting of votes polled for the 119 assembly constituencies has begun at 8 am on Sunday. The votes locked in the EVMs will be taken up for counting by 9 am. The counting of votes is being carried out at 49 centers.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:28 AM, Sun - 3 December 23
Telangana Assembly Elections: Vote counting underway

The counting of votes polled for the 119 assembly constituencies has begun at 8 am on Sunday. The votes locked in the EVMs will be taken up for counting by 9 am. The counting of votes is being carried out at 49 centers.

 

  • 03 Dec 2023 08:52 AM (IST)

    Telangana Assembly Election Results: Live Updates

     

    • BRS candidate Kaleru Venkatesh wins in Amberpet
    • Congress candidate Makkan Singh Raj Thakur wins in Ramagundam
    • AIMIM candidate Mir Zulfeqar Ali wins in Charminar
    • Congress candidate Koram Kanakaiah wins in Illandu
    • BRS Secunderabad candidate Padma Rao Goud leads
    • BJP candidate Sri Ramulu Yadav leads in Maheshwaram
    • Shadnagar Congress candidate Shankaraiah leads
    • Congress Devarakadra candidate Madhusudhan Reddy leads
    • Andole Congress candidate Damodar Raja Narasimha leads
    • Patancheru Congress candidate Kata Srinivas Goud leads
    • First win confirmed for Congress at Ashwaraopet
    • Mancherial Congress candidate Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao leads
    • Madhira Congress candidate Bhatti Vikramarka leads
    • Celebrations begin at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy's residence as Congress leads in over 60 seats
    • Qutubullapur BRS candidate Vivekananda Goud leads after 8 rounds
    • Huzurnagar Congress candidate Uttam Kumar Reddy leads after 8 rounds of counting
    • Congress candidate Revanth Reddy leads in Kamareddy
    • Leads at 11:00 am - BRS: 48, Congress: 58,  BJP: 8, AIMIM:  4, Others: 1
    • Congress candidate Seethakka leads in Mulugu
    • Congress candidate Konda Surekha leads in Warangal East
    • Kalwakurthy Congress candidate leads after six rounds of counting
    • Ch. Malla Reddy leads in Medchal
    • Munugode Congress candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy leads
    • Leads at 10:30 am - BRS: 39, Congress: 63,  BJP: 6, AIMIM 6
    • Huzurabad BRS candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy leads
    • Congress Manthani candidate Sridhar Babu leads
    • KT Rama Rao leads in Sircilla at the end of third round counting
    • Revanth Reddy continues lead in Kodangal
    • Medak Congress candidate Mynampalli Rohith leads
    • BRS candidate Pocharam Srinivas Reddy leads in Banswada
    • Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao trails in Malkajgiri, BRS candidate Marri Rajashekhar Reddy leads
    • BJP candidate Ramulu Yadav leads in Maheshwaram
    • BRS candidate V Srinivas Goud leads in Mahabubnagar
    • BJP candidate Venkata Ramana Reddy leads in Kamareddy
    • Nampally Congress candidate Feroz Khan leads
    • Danam Nagender leads in Khairatabad
    • BRS candidates lead in  Amberpet, Kukatpally and Ghoshamahal constituencies after end of third round
    • 11 Congress candidates lead in 12 constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda
    • Congress candidate Jupally Krishna Rao leads in Kollapur
    • Leads at 10:00 am - BRS: 49, Congress: 62,  BJP: 4, AIMIM 3
    • Puvvada Ajay Kumar of BRS leads in Khammama at the end of third round
    • 2 Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Indrakaran Reddy trail
    • BRS candidates lead in Jogulamba Gadwal
    • BRS candidate Jagadeeshwar Reddy leads in Suryapet
    • BJP candidate leads in Yakuthpura
    • Revanth Reddy leads in Kamareddy after end of third round counting
    • Congress candidate Podem Veeraiah leads in Bhadrachalam
    • BRS candidate Mahipal Reddy leads in Patancheru
    • BRS candidate Lasya Nanditha leads in Secunderabad Cant
    • KT Rama Rao leads in Sircilla
    • BRS candidate Niranjan Reddy leads in Wanaparthy
    • Kotha Prabhakar Reddy leads in Dubbak
    • BRS candidate Vemula Prashanth Reddy leads in Balkonda
    • BRS candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy leads in Huzurabad
    • BRS candidate Gangula Kamalaklar leads in Karimnagar
    • Leads at 9:30 am - BRS: 39, Congress: 65,  BJP: 6, MIM 4
    • Jangaon BRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy leads in first round
    • BRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav leads in Sanath Nagar
    • BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay leads in Karimnagar
    • BRS candidate Maganti Gopinath leads in Jubilee Hills constituency
    • TPCC chief Revanth Reddy leads in both Kamareddy and Kodangal
    • Congress candidate Thummala Nagreshwar Rao gains slight lead in Khammam
    • BJP candidate leads in Charminar
    • Congress candidate Ramdas leads in Wyra
    • BRS candidate Arikepudi Gandhi leads in Serilingampally in first round
    • BRS candidates Danam Nagender and Mutha Gopal lead in Khairatabad and Musheerabad respectively
    • Raja Singh leads in Ghoshamahal in first round
    • Harish Rao shows complete dominance in Siddipet in first round
    • KCR leads in Gajwel in first round of counting
    • Revanth Reddy leads in Kamareddy in first round counting
    • Nalgonda Congress candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy leads BRS candidate K Bhupal Reddy with 3,190 votes
    • Congress candidates lead in Ashwaraopet, Nalgonda, Wyra and Miryalaguda in first round of counting

Related News

Latest News