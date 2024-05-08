BJP has no role in Stopping Rythu Bharosa amount, says Kishan Reddy

"If the CM was concerned about the farmers, he would have released the amount much before the announcement of the poll schedule. He is deceiving the farmers. He has no intention to release the amount,"he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that BJP had not lodged complaint against release of Rythu Bharosa scheme amount to farmers, BJP State chief G Kishan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was blaming the BJP for Election Commision stopping the release of amount for poll gains.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy said the Chief Minister had ample time to release the Rythu Bharosa amount, but he did not make any effort in that direction and waited till the Election Commission announced the poll schedule.

Accusing the Congress and the BRS of spreading lies about reservations, the union Minister said the two parties were misleading the people that BJP had plans to end reservations, which was not true.

“Both the parties are competing with each other in spreading lies about BJP. Prime Minister Modi has clarified on the issue several times still the two parties are raising the issue on every platform,”he alleged.