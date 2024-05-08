KCR slams Congress government for unfulfilled promises

The Congress had promised everything for everyone, but was imposing conditions for their implementation after assuming power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that given how the Congress government in the State was functioning, people might have to fight even for water to quench their thirst, Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao said the Congress had failed miserably in implementing the promises made during the Assembly elections.

Addressing a massive gathering at Narsapur in Medak Parliament constituency as part of his bus tour on Wednesday, Chandrashekhar Rao expressed dismay over the State’s deteriorating condition within five months of the Congress government’s tenure.

Also Read Where is State revenue going, asks KCR

The Congress had promised everything for everyone, but was imposing conditions for their implementation after assuming power.

“The Congress party betrayed farmers, youth and everyone else. Despite making six guarantees and 420 promises, they have failed to deliver, except for the free bus service,” he said. Drawing attention to the critical issue of water scarcity, the BRS chief emphasised the importance of completing the canal from Sankarampet to link Narsapur with the Mallanna Sagar reservoir of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

“The canal works are already underway, but I doubt this Congress government will complete it. We need our BRS MP to fight on our behalf if the Congress deprives supply of Godavari River water to Narsapur constituency,” he added.

Questioning the government’s handling of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Chandrashekhar Rao criticised the delayed implementation and urged for immediate action to support farmers.

“Rythu Bandhu is an investment support scheme to be provided during sowing, not after harvesting crops. This government’s mismanagement is damaging Telangana in many ways,” he asserted.

The former Chief Minister also expressed disappointment over the Congress government’s reversal of progress. He cited instances of the Congress government revoking funds for municipal and village development sanctioned during the BRS regime.

He pointed out that the BRS government constructed over 10 check dams on Haldi Vagu and Manjeera river to irrigate agricultural fields in Medak parliamentary constituency.

He warned of dire consequences, including irrigation and drinking water shortages, power cuts, and welfare setbacks, due to failures of the Congress government.

He questioned the decision of former MLA Madan Reddy to join the Congress even after the BRS made him MLA twice. Is it fair, he asked, urging the people to teach him a lesson with their votes.